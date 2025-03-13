M&T Bank Corp Has $627,000 Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.9 %

FTI stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.54.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.