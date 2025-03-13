M&T Bank Corp Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 5.7 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.40. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,225 shares of company stock worth $4,806,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

