M&T Bank Corp Has $679,000 Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,237,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $36,865,000. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 849,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,244,000 after purchasing an additional 547,253 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $15,351,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $10,286,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DNB Markets lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 208.33%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

