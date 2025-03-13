M&T Bank Corp Has $712,000 Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $57,861,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,997,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $40,416,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,403,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,236,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $519,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,549 shares in the company, valued at $30,453,129.09. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $30,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,582.77. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,442 shares of company stock worth $5,337,764. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIEN. Northland Securities raised Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

