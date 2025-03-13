M&T Bank Corp Has $733,000 Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get XPO alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in XPO by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in XPO by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in XPO by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in XPO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $108.95 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.03 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day moving average is $129.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.