M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 72.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,596,000 after buying an additional 101,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $96.61 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

