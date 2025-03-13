M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 86.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CRGY opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.18. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Trading set a $16.00 target price on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

