M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,367 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Confluent were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Confluent alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,083,000 after buying an additional 4,486,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after purchasing an additional 107,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,706,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 184,865 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,513,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 802,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,355,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,860,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $113,436.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,446.86. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $7,516,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,628,937.04. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,201,518 shares of company stock valued at $38,533,306 over the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.89. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.