M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,367 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Confluent were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,083,000 after buying an additional 4,486,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after purchasing an additional 107,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,706,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 184,865 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,513,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 802,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,355,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,860,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $113,436.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,446.86. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $7,516,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,628,937.04. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,201,518 shares of company stock valued at $38,533,306 over the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.89. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.90.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
