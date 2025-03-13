M&T Bank Corp Purchases 5,476 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.13% of TechTarget worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 43,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 24.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 351,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $245,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $526,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TechTarget Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ TTGT opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $393.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a PEG ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.05.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
