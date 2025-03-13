M&T Bank Corp Purchases 5,476 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.13% of TechTarget worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 43,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 24.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 351,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $245,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $526,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $393.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a PEG ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

