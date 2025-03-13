M&T Bank Corp Purchases 6,370 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 42,810 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 175,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IGF opened at $52.76 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.