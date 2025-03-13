M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Moderna alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Up 3.7 %

MRNA stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.