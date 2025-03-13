M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BILL were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BILL by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 164,182 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,587.60, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BILL. Morgan Stanley upgraded BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.72.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

