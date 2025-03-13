M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BILL were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BILL by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 164,182 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
BILL Stock Up 3.3 %
NYSE BILL opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,587.60, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on BILL. Morgan Stanley upgraded BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.72.
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
