M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,836 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

