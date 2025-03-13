Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Oceaneering International worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,869,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 386,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 253,705 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 393,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Barclays cut their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

