Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stake Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BPOP opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $106.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

