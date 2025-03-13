Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 989,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 82,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:POR opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

