Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $137,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Dbs Bank raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.95.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

