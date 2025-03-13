Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $85.94 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.7% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $85,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 71,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $227.89 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.70. The stock has a market cap of $637.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.