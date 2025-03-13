Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,280,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

