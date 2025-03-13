Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 239,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $151.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.31. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $122.73 and a 52 week high of $169.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

