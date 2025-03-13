Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $40,404,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Waters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waters by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,095,000 after buying an additional 271,804 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $42,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,005,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 714,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $22,188,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $372.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.80. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. Barclays upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.