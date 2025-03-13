Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 381,958 SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 381,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SharkNinja at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

