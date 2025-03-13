Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 287,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,073,000.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,403,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Integer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,820,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Integer by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 254,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,069,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Integer by 23.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Integer Trading Down 0.4 %

ITGR opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.