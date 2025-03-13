Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,059 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,038,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 19.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $336.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $553.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.96.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

