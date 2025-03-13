Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 233,574 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Clorox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Clorox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $9,047,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.62.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

