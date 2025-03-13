Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $38.91 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,765,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,914,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,370.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,023,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 129,749 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,558,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after buying an additional 4,418,961 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.