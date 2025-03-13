Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $40.12 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,168,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,120,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Schwab International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

