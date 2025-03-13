Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $42.02 Million in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 79,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chemed by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $588.73 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $512.12 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $556.60 and its 200-day moving average is $564.27.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

