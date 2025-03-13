Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $42.48 Million in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,967,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,476,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 26.41% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YJUN. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 475,067.2% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 289,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 289,791 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $165.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

