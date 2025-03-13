Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $42.83 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,498,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,000.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 62.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -273.33%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.