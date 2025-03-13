Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $38.56 Million Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,558,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,105,000 after acquiring an additional 464,821 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,922,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after acquiring an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,838,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $217.99 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $230.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.90 and its 200 day moving average is $195.36. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.