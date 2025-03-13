Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $42.77 Million Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,635,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,766,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.41% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 39,588 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 170,049 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 509,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 257,701 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $967.88 million, a P/E ratio of -206.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

