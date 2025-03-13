Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 732,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $60.44 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

