Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 545,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,593,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $6,342,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $3,947,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.7 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.