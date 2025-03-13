Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 515,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,548,000.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67. SEI Investments has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SEIC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 94,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $8,072,165.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,284,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,539,963.72. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,414 shares of company stock valued at $18,801,608. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.