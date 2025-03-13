Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 666,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,896,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

