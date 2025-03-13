Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 847,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,332,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Viking by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,979,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,513,000 after buying an additional 1,518,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Viking by 25.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,931,000 after buying an additional 836,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Viking by 36.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,951,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after buying an additional 793,795 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Viking by 192.9% during the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,586,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,231,000 after buying an additional 1,703,301 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its position in Viking by 11.4% during the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,903,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,403,000 after buying an additional 194,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VIK. Bank of America raised their price objective on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Viking in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

VIK opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

