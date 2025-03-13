Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 103,623 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $339.49 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $285.24 and a twelve month high of $386.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.