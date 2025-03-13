Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,203,680 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,203,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,049,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.21% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 656,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,207,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,726 shares during the period.

DFSV opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

