Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,495,523 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,495,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,179,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,386.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,151,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,739 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,768,000. BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 1,754,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,622,000 after buying an additional 832,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,606,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,513,000 after buying an additional 710,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,839,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

