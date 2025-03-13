Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $37.37 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 956,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.98% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 420,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $750.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

