Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $41.50 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 283,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,504,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Universal Display as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,975,000 after buying an additional 251,557 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,387.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after buying an additional 244,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 753.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after buying an additional 187,627 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 46.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,614,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $148.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.23. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $140.17 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

