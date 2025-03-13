Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.13. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,931,992.05. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 200,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,334,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,847,309 shares in the company, valued at $40,031,186.03. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 723,300 shares of company stock worth $15,161,068. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $8,138,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 226,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,607 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,574,000 after acquiring an additional 438,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $1,745,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

