SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 601,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,251,000 after acquiring an additional 156,741 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 144,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $227.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.81 and its 200 day moving average is $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

