SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 124,787 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Checkpoint Therapeutics

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 220,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $744,377.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,194,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,690.54. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 74,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $271,983.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,458,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,223.48. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,801. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CKPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.10 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on CKPT

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.