Scotiabank Increases Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $150.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $147.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average is $127.60. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $148.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

