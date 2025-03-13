Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 282.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $31,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

