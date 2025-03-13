State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,213,000 after buying an additional 333,361 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in State Street by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,025,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of STT opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

