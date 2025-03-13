Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,432 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1,188.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.62. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $135.49.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

