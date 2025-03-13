Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,940 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 497.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 73.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,177 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,720,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 219.60 and a beta of 0.93.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

